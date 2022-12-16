New details revealed in murder of homeowner during break-in as suspect appears in court

Officials said the 21-year-old alleged killer admitted to everything. The judge did not make a decision on his bond and deferred the decision to his next court appearance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the two men who Houston police said killed a former Prairie View A &M football player appeared in probable cause court overnight.

Jay Blanton, 34, was shot and killed while trying to hide during a break-in at his home in the 8400 block of Safeguard Street on Houston's southside last Saturday, according to police.

New details about what led up to the deadly shooting were revealed in court overnight. Officials said 21-year-old Carl Michael McCloud Jr., the alleged killer, admitted to everything.

"The suspects entered through the partially-opened garage door. A struggle ensued. The suspects fired a gun multiple times at the decedent," a prosecutor read in court.

McCloud and another suspect are accused of trying to rob Blanton at his home. Investigators said both suspects were masked, and one was armed.

Blanton and his girlfriend went to the garage when they heard someone in the backyard, according to investigators. That's when they were faced with the two masked suspects.

Police said the two men broke in, fought Blanton, then shot him. Medical examiners say he suffered gunshot wounds to the head, left upper and lower extremities, and torso. His girlfriend wasn't hurt.

Blanton was a former linebacker for Prairie View A &M. His mom said he was a "gentle giant" -- her only child. She has spent this last week waiting for her son's alleged killer to be caught.

Police haven't said anything about the status of the second suspect. Blanton's mother is praying police find them both.

"Not because I want revenge in my heart. That's not what I want," his mother said. "I just think that, they want to see my face and know, that was something that you took precious from me."

McCloud is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting.

The state asked McCloud get no bond. His public defender asked for a $35,000 bond.

The probable cause court judge did not make a decision on the bond and deferred the decision to the district court judge.

McCloud is due back in court on Monday, Dec. 19.

