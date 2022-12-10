Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says

A man was shot and killed in a targeted attack after two prowlers were at his home in Houston's southside on Safeguard Street, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during a possible targeted attack by two masked men overnight, according to Houston police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they responded to a shooting in the 8400 block of Safeguard Street just after midnight.

HPD Lt. R Willkens told Eyewitness News it all started when a homeowner and his girlfriend heard noise in the backyard.

When they opened the door to scope out what the commotion was about, they found two men in the backyard wearing masks and the couple quickly closed the door, according to HPD.

The woman told police at some point, they checked in front of the house and that's when the suspects began physically fighting with her boyfriend.

"They came out, opened the garage door. when they got onto the driveway, the suspects had come around the house. And a confrontation started. Physical at first. Words exchanged and all of a sudden gunfire broke out," Willkens said.

The homeowner was shot and killed during the fight, according to HPD.

Investigators said the victim was unarmed and they believe the suspects were carrying one weapon.

Police describe the suspects as two young Black men, one with a dark complexion and the other possibly having a lighter complexion, who were last seen wearing COVID-19 masks.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

