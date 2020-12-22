Person of interest wanted in connection with Sgt. Rios' death in custody, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person of interest wanted in the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios is now in custody, according to jail records.

Jason Frank Vazquez was taken into custody on unrelated charges Monday night. In November, the Houston Police Department asked for the public's help to find Vazquez. Vazquez hasn't been charged, but investigators are hoping to speak with him.

READ MORE: Houston police officer killed in north Houston is 2nd officer killed in 3 weeks

According to Houston police, surveillance video from the scene showed Vazquez engaged in a conversation with 24-year-old Robert Soliz, who is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Sean Rios in a gun battle.

READ MORE: Who is Sgt. Sean Rios? HPD veteran killed near North Fwy leaves behind 4 kids

In the video, Vazquez is seen standing next to a black pickup truck. The video later shows the truck driving off.

Vazquez is in the Harris County Jail charged with DWI charges from last year.



Rios' death was the seventh murder to have taken place in the city of Houston on Monday. It is also the second Houston police officer killed in three weeks, and the fourth Houston police officer killed in 12 months.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarresthouston police departmentofficer involved shootingsuspect profileshootingsuspect imagesofficer killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas to give 65 and older the next round of vaccines
Pharmacies and clinics to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Joseph Varon at UMMC gets COVID-19 vaccine
Family seeks justice for woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Save money using these apps for last minute holiday gifts
Grocery store on wheels gives elderly peace of mind
Meet the 83 year old veteran who just beat COVID19
Show More
LMPD releases bodycam footage of fatal shooting of 22-year-old
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Houston COVID-19 positivity rate now at 11.2%, Turner says
Man who has had a lot firsts in his family, participates in vaccine trial
Montgomery Co. Judge Keough tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News