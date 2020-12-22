Person of interest wanted in connection with Sgt. Rios' death in custody, records show

The male in the black shirt is wanted in connection with the murder of Sgt. Sean Rios. The suspect in the white shirt is Robert Soliz, who is currently in custody.



If you have information, please contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person of interest wanted in the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios is now in custody, according to jail records.Jason Frank Vazquez was taken into custody on unrelated charges Monday night. In November, the Houston Police Department asked for the public's help to find Vazquez. Vazquez hasn't been charged, but investigators are hoping to speak with him.According to Houston police, surveillance video from the scene showed Vazquez engaged in a conversation with 24-year-old Robert Soliz, who is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Sean Rios in a gun battle.In the video, Vazquez is seen standing next to a black pickup truck. The video later shows the truck driving off.Vazquez is in the Harris County Jail charged with DWI charges from last year.Rios' death was the seventh murder to have taken place in the city of Houston on Monday. It is also the second Houston police officer killed in three weeks, and the fourth Houston police officer killed in 12 months.