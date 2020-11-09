Houston police officer shot and killed in north Houston, HPD says

I’m at the scene where a @HoustonPolice officer, plain clothed was shot & killed in North Houston. Witnesses say he had multiple gunshots & stumbled into motel office looking for help. #abc13 https://t.co/AQ4zRDQCPD pic.twitter.com/1ixaBYnB3Q — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) November 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston police officer was shot and killed in north Houston, according to Houston police.A heavy police presence was seen Monday afternoon outside the Taj Inn & Suites motel in the 7700 block of the North Freeway.Details about what led to the shooting or if anyone has been detained are unknown.A witness at the scene who heard the gunshots told ABC13 he saw the officer running toward the motel after shots were fired."He was just bleeding everywhere, all over, and just not running right. He entered the office at the motel and he collapsed right in there," the witness said.This shooting is the fifth one to have taken place in the city of Houston on Monday. This is also the second Houston police officer shot and killed in three weeks.On Oct. 21, Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation. The 41-year veteran of the department, who was preparing to retire this year, was laid to rest on Oct. 30.This is a developing story and will continue to update.