Person of interest in HPD sergeant's death identified as 24-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A separate person of interest in the shooting death of an HPD sergeant has been identified as a 24-year-old Houston man.

In an update issued on Tuesday, the Houston Police Department says they need your help finding Jason Frank Vazquez. Vazquez hasn't been charged, but investigators are hoping to speak with him.



Last week, HPD Chief Art Acevedo released surveillance video showing Vazquez engaged in a conversation with 24-year-old Robert Soliz. Soliz is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Sean Rios in a gun battle in north Houston.

In the video, Vazquez is seen standing next to a black pickup truck. The video later shows the truck driving off.



"We need this person to come forward," said Acevedo at the time. "He's of great interest to us, and we've got to find that individual."

A previous booking photo of Vazquez was released Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Vazquez between the 3900 and 7900 blocks of the North Freeway, north of the freeway and I-610 or south of Gulf Bank Road, to contact police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Houston police pay a respectful salute to the life of Sgt. Sean Rios, who died in what Chief Art Acevedo called a "gun battle" with a suspect. The video offers a look at the solemn moment his brothers and sisters in HPD paid to the fallen sergeant.



Rios' death was the seventh murder to have taken place in the city of Houston on Monday. It is also the second Houston police officer killed in three weeks, and the fourth Houston police officer killed in 12 months.

On Oct. 20, Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation. The 41-year veteran of the department, who was preparing to retire this year, was laid to rest on Oct. 30.

