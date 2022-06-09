Jan. 6 hearings: Some Houston-area people arrested after Capitol riot have resolved their cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly a year of investigating, the committee working to get to the bottom of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is set to share what they have found out so far.
The first public hearing is set for Thursday.
The panel is investigating not only the riots and who may be responsible, but also what efforts elected leaders, administration officials, and advisers may have taken to overturn the results of the election - and whether any of it may amount to crimes.
At least 823 accused rioters have been charged, according to an ABC News count.
Sixty-nine of those charged are from Texas, according to the George Washington University Program on Extremism. The only state with more arrests than Texas is Florida.
So far, we know of 13 Houston-area people who have been charged for participating in the attack.
On Tuesday, two brothers from Katy were arrested, accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach.
Adam and Brian Jackson will be back in federal court Thursday morning, when the decision of bond will be addressed.
Other local people charged include Tam Pham, a former HPD officer, who was sentenced in December to 45 days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 restitution for his involvement in the riot.
The trial for Joshua Lollar, an Army veteran who lives in Spring, is set to start in August.
John Lammons, who the FBI says is the owner of a jiu-jitsu training center in Galveston, was arrested on March 24. He had a status hearing on June 6 and his case is ongoing.
Darrell Youngers, of Cleveland, Texas, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building this past March.
Last month, Christian Cortez, 28, of Seabrook, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder.
Benjamin Larocca, 28, a co-defendant, also from Seabrook, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to a misdemeanor charge of engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with the intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business. He is awaiting sentencing.
Shane Jenkins' trial is set to start in March 2023.
A handful of other Houston-area people are still awaiting trial or sentencing.
As for where arrests stand overall, according to the Department of Justice, the FBI is still looking for more than 350 people believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 250 who allegedly assaulted police officers.
Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston, explains what the committee is trying to accomplish and the significance of the investigation.
"The goal for the committee is for this to be as clean, as sanitized, as apolitical a record as possible so that the committee can get to the bottom of exactly what happened and why, and understand what it meant and maybe how to prevent it moving forward," Rottinghaus said. "I would say this is on par with other major investigations of how government has operated and some of the crisis and scandals its faced. So Iran-Contra and Watergate both come to mind just being high profile hearings that have really captured the nation's attention."
The first public hearing is set for Thursday starting at 7 p.m. CT. The committee has announced two witnesses: Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and documentarian Nick Quested. The second public hearing will be Monday, June 13. A report is expected at the end of summer or in early fall.
