2 Katy brothers charged with assaulting officer during Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, records say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two brothers from Katy, accused of taking part in the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, were arrested ahead of the public hearings that are set to begin Thursday in Washington, D.C.Adam and Brian Jackson were arrested at their Katy homes Tuesday morning, and made their initial appearance before a federal judge. ABC13 was in court, where we spoke with the men's family members.We learned it was a distant family member who tipped off the FBI about the Jackson brothers.The men are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 breach on the Capitol.New images released Tuesday show Adam and Brian, accused of taking part in the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol that day.One picture allegedly shows Brian hurling a flag pole at officers, who were trying to hold back the crowd. In another picture, Adam is seen holding what appears to be a U.S. Capitol police riot shield.Investigators said, in a now deleted video from one of the brother's Facebook pages, a voice is heard saying, "Adam got a g----- shield. stole it from the f---- popo."Court records say Brian attempted to delete his online documentation and participation in the riot, and sent several messages asking others to delete videos and messages he sent.When contacted by phone, a family member denied the allegations saying, "My family knows they're innocent and that's all that matters."Adam and Brian are each charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer, a felony that faces up to eight years in federal prison, along with five other charges.The brothers will be back in federal court Thursday where the decision of bond will be addressed.