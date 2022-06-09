us capitol

Federal judge calls Katy brothers accused of assaulting officer on Jan. 6 'threat to the community'

Federal prosecutors allege Brian and Adam Jackson hurled a flagpole and other objects at officers during the U.S. Capitol breach.
Katy brothers ordered held without bond after Capitol riot arrests

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two brothers from Katy, who are accused of hurling a flagpole and other objects at officers while the U.S. Capitol was under siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were ordered to be held behind bars without bond.

Brian Jackson, 47, and Adam Jackson, 42 appeared in a federal courtroom in Houston for a detention hearing on Thursday. Just two days earlier, federal law enforcement took the brothers into custody at their homes in the Katy area.

They each face a count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

There were as many as 30 family members, friends, and associates supporting the Jacksons in court, where Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison called the pair a "threat to the community."

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 Katy brothers charged with assaulting officer during Jan. 6 insurrection, records say

The Jacksons' supporters were openly emotional, with some family members crying and yelling "I love you" as the brothers were seen out of the courtroom. Others were also openly hostile throughout the hearing. Outside of the proceedings, supporters appeared to be combative with media members.

Extra security personnel was needed inside and outside the federal courthouse just for the hearing.

The Jacksons' defense team didn't say much beyond arguing that the brothers may not be the same guys that the FBI was looking for when the agency released photos claiming to be of the pair.

One picture allegedly shows Brian hurling a flag pole at officers, who were trying to hold back the crowd. In another picture, Adam is seen holding what appears to be a U.S. Capitol police riot shield.

Investigators said, in a now-deleted video from one of the brother's Facebook pages, a voice is heard saying, "Adam got a g----- shield. stole it from the f---- popo."

Court records say Brian attempted to delete his online documentation and participation in the riot and sent several messages asking others to delete videos and messages he sent.

When contacted by phone Tuesday, a family member denied the allegations saying, "My family knows they're innocent and that's all that matters."

If convicted, Adam and Brian's felony assault charge could land them up to eight years in federal prison.

SEE ALSO: Where the Houston-area Jan. 6 arrests stand
After nearly a year of investigating, the committee working to get to the bottom of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is set to share what they have found out so far.



