Man charged months after 13-year-old shot when he was helping his mom move, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly shooting his 13-year-old cousin who witnessed her dad being jumped back in March, according to records.

Investigators said the series of events unfolded on March 7 at about 8:50 p.m. at the apartments at 1221 Redford Road.

The Houston Police Department initially reported that the young girl was shot when the suspect was trying to shoot at a woman during an argument. Charging documents revealed the argument also involved several men and children.

The video above is from ABC13's report in March.

Charging documents state the 23-year-old suspect, James Dawayne Harris, and a group of three to four men went with his mother to pick up her things and move out of an apartment she was temporarily living at.

At the apartment, records show she was living with her best friend, the friend's boyfriend, and their six biological and stepchildren.

Harris' mother was reportedly upset after her best friend texted her, saying she needed to move out. The woman said she was bringing her son, Harris, to help her get her belongings.

"He cannot come in my house," the woman said, according to charging documents.

One of the children, a 15-year-old girl, said she saw several men, including her cousin Harris, standing by two parked vehicles outside. She told investigators that Harris called her over, gave her a hug, and said, "Don't come over here."

The girl's stepmom told her to let the woman inside to get her things, which she did, and things were fine at this point. The teen's father arrived at the apartment and was tending to their dog when Harris allegedly pushed him into the dog cage on the patio-stair area. When the man turned around, he reportedly saw Harris and a group of men behind him.

Charging documents allege that Harris then punched the man while the 15-year-old was watching from inside. Records show she ran to tell her stepmom, Harris' mother's best friend and her father managed to get inside.

The teenager was blocking the door when Harris allegedly shoved her to get inside the apartment and struck her stepmom with an open hand, causing her to fall.

The group of men then followed Harris into the apartment and continued to assault the adults while a 13-year-old and two other juveniles were watching, according to documents.

One of the children told detectives that she heard Harris say, "I got that fire on me." That's when all the children reportedly grabbed household weapons and tried to get the group of men out of the apartment.

As the men ran away, the 13-year-old was standing on the concrete patio near the front door and was shot twice in her leg, near her kneecap.

All four men, including Harris, are still on the loose. Authorities haven't released a description of the other suspects, but charging documents say the girl saw one of the men running away while shooting from the parking lot. She said he is a Black man with a slim build and is sporting dreadlocks in a bun. Harris was also spotted flashing a gun during the fight, according to records.

Harris was convicted for a felony after being charged for theft from a person in 2018. Now, he's facing charges of burglary of a habitation and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Anyone with information about this case or the identities of the suspects are urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.