Armed man shoots at woman but hits 13-year-old girl inside SE Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man who police say shot at a woman but hit a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday night is on the run.

A search got underway in the wake of a shooting inside an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Redford Street, which is just off the Gulf Freeway, in Houston's Edgebrook area.

Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department, said Clear Lake Patrol officers were called to the apartment complex just after 9 p.m.

A fight was taking place between two adults when the man began shooting at the the woman, Crowson said. One of the shots hit the girl, who was rushed to the hospital and stabilized. She's expected to be OK, the lieutenant added.

The suspected gunman took off. Police believe they know who the person is but did not provide an identity or a description.

Eyewitness News is at the scene as police comb the area. Watch ABC13 at 10 p.m. for live updates.