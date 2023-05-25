2nd suspect arrested in shooting death for former Prairie View A&M athlete during home invasion

A former Prairie View A&M University student-athlete was shot and killed during a targeted home invasion in Houston's southside, police said.

James Blanton was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2022 as he confronted two suspects trying to break into his house, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the December 2022 shooting death of a former Prairie View A &M University athlete.

According to a tweet from Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with Texas DPS, Derrick Wayne Castille was arrested in Zavala County for a traffic violation.

Castille admitted to his real identity after attempting to flee custody several times and was apprehended.

According to records, Castille has an active warrant for capital murder out of Houston for the death of James Blanton, 34.

Blanton was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2022, at about 12:15 a.m. outside his Sunnyside home. Blanton and his girlfriend were met by two armed men that officials believe were planning to break into his home. They said Blanton confronted and fought the men, but they ultimately shot him in front of his girlfriend.

The suspects fled on foot and possibly got into a vehicle waiting in the area. After further investigation, Carl Michael McCloud Jr. was identified as the getaway driver, police said. He was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, days after the shooting.

Castille was identified as the second suspect in the case.

In an update in January, police said they were looking to talk to a person of interest in the case. They said they were looking for Anthony Deshone Smith.

Authorities said Smith is not charged in this case and believe he may have additional information about the case and would like to speak to him.