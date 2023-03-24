WATCH LIVE

Blaze leaves person dead and 3-story home destroyed in Jamaica Beach, firefighters say

Friday, March 24, 2023 8:46PM
JAMAICA BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities confirmed one person was killed in a house fire Friday morning in Jamaica Beach.

The Jamaica Beach Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 6:30 a.m. in the 16500 block of Bayfront Drive.

Officials said the three-story home was engulfed in flames and ultimately destroyed.

Jamaica Beach Fire Chief Kyle Baden said the flames were extinguished within an hour.

Fire officials said one person died, but no other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what led to the fire.

