Parents of lone local player in CFP title game dish on 'awesome opportunity'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The proud family of Washington defensive back and Lamar High School product Jaivion Green, the only player from Houston in the College Football Playoff National Championship, says they appreciate the comforts of this title game being a home game. However, they're not comfortable.

"This is an awesome opportunity," Amanda Johnson, Jaivion's mother, admitted. "But no, the nerves do not go away. They will stay until 0-point-0 on the clock."

Mere hours before that game clock starts and the national championship kicks off, Green's parents, Amanda and Keith, his brother, Caleb, and grandparents, Angelia and Deon Conway, spent some time at ABC13. They shared how this game is unique - outside of the high stakes.

"We got to see them when they came in Friday," Jaivion's father, Keith Wilson, shared. "We got to see him Saturday during the day, then Saturday night. Spoke with him a little while last night at the hotel. So it's been good because generally, we don't get to spend much time with him right before the game."

"It's amazing to see him do exactly what he wanted to accomplish," Amanda noted.

"It's been great playing in front of them every week," Jaivion said of his family's support. "Just knowing they're there and they're going to support me whatever happens, win or loss."

Jaivion told ABC13 Amanda is handling ticket requests for the game.

"A lot of people are asking if they can get a ticket," Amanda revealed. "I was telling my husband: we have so many family members here - we need more tickets! Even up to game minute - we still need tickets. We want to have a big crowd there for him."

