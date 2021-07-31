jail death

Texas Rangers investigating inmate death in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the League City Police Department.

Detention officers said they found 36-year-old Corey Paul Denton Davis without a pulse around 7:11 a.m., according to authorities.

Patrol officers immediately rendered first aid, according to detention officers.

Davis was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m.

According to police, Davis had turned himself in on Tuesday for traffic warrants.
