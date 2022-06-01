child injured

2-year-old underwent surgery for brain bleed caused while in care of mom's boyfriend, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of causing severe bodily harm to a 2-year-old child after admitting to whipping the child.

On May 29, officers were called to a pediatric unit in the Texas Medical Center, to check on a 2-year-old who was unresponsive, according to documents read during Jacorey Brown's probable cause court appearance Tuesday.

The documentation, a motion for sufficient bail, states the child's mother spoke with officers and said Brown had been caring for the child since noon that day. The mother did not notice any marks or odd behavior from the child, prosecutors wrote.

Officers spoke with Brown at the residence, who was detained for the assault of a family member warrant from 2021.

According to court documents, Brown stated that he had been dating the child's mother for about two months and was providing care.

Officers told Brown that the child had bruises on his legs, arms, buttocks, and abdomen, prosecutors continued. Brown then admitted to whipping the child after he urinated on the floor and that he typically spanks the child but can't recall if he caused the bruises, documents state.

Officers then informed Brown that the child had suffered a brain bleed, before Brown admitted to shaking the child by the shoulders while demonstrating on a doll, the documents read. Brown was stated as saying that the child's head was bouncing back and forth.

According to Brown in the documentation, after about two hours, the child appeared limp and unresponsive, prompting Brown to call 911.

Doctors told officers that the child was admitted to emergency surgery because of the brain bleed that was suffered, as documents went on to state.

Prosecutors requested Brown's bond to be set at $100,000. The 27-year-old was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday.
