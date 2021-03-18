Man stabbed Jack in The Box manager 3 times after refusing to wear mask in League City, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10411690" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "This is what they'll do to you," a woman who claims to be 65 yells out as she's confronted by a Galveston police officer. See how a call over her refusal to wear a mask unfolds on body camera.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in League City are looking for a man they say stabbed a Jack in The Box manager for being asked to wear a face mask.It happened on Wednesday, March 17, around 8 p.m. at the Jack in The Box located at 1503 W. League City Parkway.Police said the suspect, 53-year-old James Henry Schultz, walked in the restaurant without a face mask and was told he needed to have one in order to be served or use the drive-thru."[Schultz] belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone," said League City police chief Gary Ratliff during a briefing Thursday afternoon.After confronting employees, Schultz attacked the restaurant manager with what appeared to be a pocketknife, according to investigators.The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released.Meanwhile, police released two photos of Schultz captured on surveillance video. In the images, Schultz is seen wearing a black and red flannel long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He's also seen wearing a camouflage hat. Police say Schultz was also seen carrying a green backpack.Police believe Schultz fled the scene on a bicycle with a yellow flag. An arrest warrant has already been issued.Anyone with information is urged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.