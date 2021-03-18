face mask

Man stabbed Jack in The Box manager 3 times after refusing to wear mask in League City, police say

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in League City are looking for a man they say stabbed a Jack in The Box manager for being asked to wear a face mask.

It happened on Wednesday, March 17, around 8 p.m. at the Jack in The Box located at 1503 W. League City Parkway.

Police said the suspect, 53-year-old James Henry Schultz, walked in the restaurant without a face mask and was told he needed to have one in order to be served or use the drive-thru.

"[Schultz] belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone," said League City police chief Gary Ratliff during a briefing Thursday afternoon.

After confronting employees, Schultz attacked the restaurant manager with what appeared to be a pocketknife, according to investigators.

The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Meanwhile, police released two photos of Schultz captured on surveillance video. In the images, Schultz is seen wearing a black and red flannel long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He's also seen wearing a camouflage hat. Police say Schultz was also seen carrying a green backpack.



Police believe Schultz fled the scene on a bicycle with a yellow flag. An arrest warrant has already been issued.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.

READ ALSO: Maskless woman arrested in Galveston day after mandate lifted
EMBED More News Videos

"This is what they'll do to you," a woman who claims to be 65 yells out as she's confronted by a Galveston police officer. See how a call over her refusal to wear a mask unfolds on body camera.



Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityhealtharrestface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus texasstabbingcovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19trespassingwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
HPD says man wore face covering during sex assault
Maskless woman arrested in Galveston day after mandate lifted
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acevedo's assistant chief gets nod to lead HPD
10 things to know about new HPD chief Troy Finner
NFL investigating misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson
UHCL students push for in-person graduation
Astros donate $65K for playground honoring fan after amoeba death
2 SE Texas counties open COVID-19 vaccinations for almost anyone
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
Show More
Cold night ahead, allergy woes increasing
Teen took mom's car and led police on chase, HPD says
Paperwork failures worsened TX blackouts during winter storm
Margaritaville Resort Lake Conroe looks to fill 150 jobs
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
More TOP STORIES News