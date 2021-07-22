Beloved elementary school crossing guard in medically induced coma after COVID diagnosis

Texas Faces of COVID-19

JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Jacinto City Elementary School crossing guard remains in a medically induced coma after a COVID-19 diagnosis left lasting damage to her body.

The family of Norma Mendez said Thursday marked 48 days that their loved one has been attached to a ventilator.



Doctors told Mendez's family that the next course of medical care remains unclear after the virus left her lungs scarred and weak.

Loved ones said the 58-year-old was diagnosed in May shortly before she planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine. By May 24, doctors admitted her to Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Mendez's family told ABC13 they refuse to give up on her. Family members and friends of Mendez have a nightly prayer on social media with the hashtag #PrayForNorma.

"We're not going to give up," said her daughter Natalie Mendez. "She has breath in her lungs. For us, we're not going to give up, because she's not going to give up."

While Gov. Abbott said he would not bring back a mask mandate, Judge Lina Hidalgo pleaded with residents to wear one to get numbers down.



