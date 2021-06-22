More Americans are late night snacking, survey shows

A 2021 survey by the International Food Information Council Survey revealed that about 60% of Americans between the ages of 18 to 80 admit they are snacking after 8 p.m.
"People that eat a majority of their calories in the first half of the day tend to consume less calories as a whole throughout the day," said Heather McBride, a nutritionist with Composition ID in Houston.
When working with some clients, McBride said she discovers many are not actually eating as much food as they think. This can cause the urge to snack later in the night to become very strong.
McBride advises filling up with a breakfast that is high in protein that will help keep away the cravings.
"Maybe some eggs and avocado toast," she said.
Other tips include evaluating your eating habits throughout the day and writing down everything you eat to gain a clear picture of what changes need to be made.
When it comes to food restriction, McBride said that's not the way to go. She urges moderation when it comes to sweet or indulgent foods in an effort to encourage a healthy relationship with these types of foods.
Make sure you are focused on eating when it comes time to do so.
"We're either working while we are eating or on our phones, and that doesn't give us the opportunity to experience our meal," she said.
SEE RELATED STORY: How to help your child stay active and shed pandemic pounds
WATCH: ABC13 reporter shares 40-lb. weight loss journey
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.