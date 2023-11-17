As the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving Day, a nutritionist weighs in with tips to avoid overindulging in food and the stress that comes with it.

How to avoid overindulging this holiday season, expert weighs in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the holidays are special, nutritionists believe it's important to treat the day like any other to avoid overindulging and stress.

As a registered dietitian at UT-Health Houston, Dolores Woods believes opting for healthier options is a lifestyle, but admits that it's "OK" to have all your favorites during the holidays.

You should, however, be mindful of "how and when" so that you don't overindulge, Woods advises.

She suggests not skipping meals before your Thanksgiving feast.

"Otherwise, you're really hungry and then you're really overeating," Woods said. " [ You may end up ] eating too fast and it's not an enjoyable experience."

She also recommends staying hydrated. Alcoholic beverages are not included.

"If we're not [ hydrated ] , sometimes we think we're hungry, but we're just thirsty," Woods said. "Make sure that you are drinking plenty of water...it can be sparkling water, it doesn't have to be flat."

Whether you're hosting or partaking, go for heart-healthy options like unsalted nuts, veggies, and fruits before opting for deli meats and cheeses.

"We don't want to overdo [ deli meats and cheeses ] because they are processed," Woods said. "They are really high in sodium and saturated fat, which we want to avoid."

Woods says if you're going to eat from a charcuterie board, you should plan what you're going to eat.

She also suggests serving yourself a plate and walking away. This helps to avoid grazing over the charcuterie board or going back and forth to serve yourself a third or fourth time.

According to Woods, all you need is one plate before the big meal to avoid overdoing it.