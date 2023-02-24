Iowa School for the Deaf's cheerleading team wins 1st competition in school history

The cheerleading team at the Iowa School for the Deaf has made school history after winning their first cheer competition.

COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa -- The cheerleading team at the Iowa School for the Deaf has made school history after winning their first cheer competition.

They performed the team's winning dance and cheer routine using vibrations from a drum to keep in sync, while holding up signs that said "defense."

"We feel everything," said the team's coach, Renca Dunn. "It's so important."

Fellow coach Megan Shama said she is proud of what the team is accomplishing on and off the court, signing that "They can communicate with each other, with their coaches, with their fans, and other teams -- and that this is the best environment for them to thrive."

"It was a monumental moment for us. We worked so hard," signed senior Britany Adame.

Senior Kalista Nipper added that, "Oftentimes, deaf people have a stigma. People tell us that we can't do this, and we are here to show that yes we can. However, this does not only apply to deaf schools but to small schools everywhere."