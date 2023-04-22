Worker dies when large sign topples on him in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man working on a large sign was killed when it toppled over on top of him, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 7800 block of Mount Houston Road just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately describe what may have led up to the deadly event, or whether it was an accident or foul play.

Deputies later told ABC13 the incident took place at an address that appears to belong to Instituto Misionero Biblico, which is described on Google as a small, Spanish-speaking Bible school.

The sheriff's office has yet to confirm if the sign belonged to the church.

