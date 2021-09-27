instagram

Facebook pausing 'Instagram Kids' app, building parental supervision tools

EMBED <>More Videos

Facebook puts 'Instagram Kids' app on hold

Facebook has temporarily stopped development on Instagram for kids.

The company announced this morning this morning in a blog post that it will take time to consult with parents, experts and policymakers before continuing development.

"Critics of "Instagram Kids" will see this as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea. That's not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today," Instagram said in the post.

A recent Wall Street Journal report says a third of teenage girls on Instagram have increased body image issues from using the app.

Facebook says the Wall Street Journal is misinterpreting the data. Its global head of safety is expected to answer questions about the report this Thursday on Capitol Hill.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkbusinessfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM
Facebook changes company name to Meta
Facebook planning to change its name, report says
'Senseless loss' Alexis Sharkey's family shares their grief
Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher clues
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News