Consumer Reports: Top-tested insect repellents for 2021

Consumer Reports: Top-tested insect repellents for 2021

If you live in an area where mosquitoes or ticks (or both) are common, it's important to protect yourself against the diseases these biting bugs can carry.

The list of diseases you can catch from mosquitoes and ticks has grown in recent decades. Zika, transmitted by mosquitoes, and Powassan, transmitted by ticks, are two distressing examples. And even the number of people every year coming down with more familiar diseases like Lyme is increasing.

RELATED: 6 ways to repel mosquitoes in your yard

Consumer Reports' insect repellent ratings identify which products work best against mosquitoes and ticks. Consumer Reports no longer tests products against ticks, but past test results and research indicate that repellents that work well against mosquitoes also tend to be effective against ticks.

Choosing the right repellent matters: Consumer Reports' top products provide several hours of protection, and some of our lowest-scoring ones fizzle out in as little as 30 minutes. So arm yourself with one of the high-performing repellents.

Click here to read more about how Consumer Reports tests insect repellents and the right way to apply them.

Report a correction or typo
