Police chase ends when suspected stolen vehicle crashes, killing an innocent driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham Police are investigating a three-car crash that left one person dead.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina --
Durham police are investigating a three-car crash that killed one person Thursday evening.

It happened when police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle about 7:45 p.m. near Northgate Mall. The suspects T-boned a car not involved in the pursuit, killing the driver of a Hyundai Sonata.

A third car, a Chevrolet Impala, sustained "collateral damage," police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Durham Police investigate after woman killed in three-car crash



The chase, which lasted about 10 minutes, began when police tried to stop a gray 2007 Honda Accord, which police said had been stolen at gunpoint.

Police said it was not a high-speed chase, as it went through residential areas, beginning at Elizabeth Street and Ramseur Street.



The Durham Fire Department confirmed that one person died. An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim appeared to be a young woman.

Four people were transported to Duke Hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.



One suspect was led away in handcuffs. Another suspect was handcuffed and on the ground. They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The two people in the Impala were also taken to the hospital.

No Durham Police Department vehicles were involved in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesdurham policepolice chasestolen carwoman killedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt continues after false alarm at murder suspect's home
Deputy survives crash that flipped SUV into drainage ditch
AMBER ALERT: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
Man spotted with multiple weapons sparks standoff
Fire breaks out in cosmetology classroom at high school
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
'SIGN FROM GOD': Montgomery man finds angel in the clouds
Show More
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Gas station in Kingwood hit again with 5 credit card skimmers
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
More News