2 inmates briefly escaped when prisoner transport bus broke down in Polk County

The two inmates, wearing orange jumpsuits, fled into the woods. They were recaptured about half an hour later.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two prison inmates briefly escaped Friday afternoon when the prison transport bus they were riding in broke down on Highway 190 in Polk County, Texas.

According to the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department, when the contract bus became disabled on the road, one inmate got a hold of a gun. That inmate, along with one other, jumped off the bus and ran into the woods.

No one was injured during their escape.

Both inmates were wearing prison jumpsuits.

Several law enforcement agencies worked together and the escapees were located and taken back into custody after about half an hour. The gun was stil in their possession, and was recovered, authorities say.