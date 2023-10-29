1 dead, 9 injured after shooting at Indianapolis Halloween party, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers were already responding to the scene after getting reports of a large party after midnight when they heard shots being fired and saw a large crowd fleeing the area, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said.

One female, believed to be an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, and multiple others were taken to area hospitals, she said. Authorities have not identified the person who died.

The victims range in age from 16 to 22 years old, Burris said, warning the details are preliminary. All nine of the injured victims are in stable condition, police told CNN Saturday morning.

It's unclear what led up to the gunfire, or how many people opened fire.

"Several people have been detained and investigators are still working to determine their exact involvement in this incident," Burris said, adding multiple firearms have been located.

The shooting took place at a Halloween party, according to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Mayor Hogsett released a statement on X about the shooting.

"There are far too many guns in the hands of those who have no business having them, and shocking violence is too often the result," he said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.