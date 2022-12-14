Houston-area malls and shops boost security amid increased theft during holiday rush: HPD data

The holiday shopping is in full effect, but HPD warns shopping during this time of year comes with elevated risk.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday decorations are up and people have begun shopping. But no matter who you're buying for, shopping during this time of year comes with elevated risks.

"Once we get into Thanksgiving and Black Friday, things really pick up." Rice Village general manager AJ Jennings said.

The ABC13 data team looked at eight malls across the Houston area using the address of the mall area to compile crimes reported to Houston Police Department.

Since 2019, Houston police data shows a spike in crime at or near these shopping malls in December:

Baybrook Mall

Greenspoint Mall

Highland Village

Memorial City Mall

Meyerland Plaza

Rice Village

Willowbrook Mall

The Galleria

Data shows that most crimes happen between noon and 5 p.m., and out of all of the crimes against shoppers and stores, theft was by far the most common.

From 2019 through November 2022, data also shows there were 2,605 thefts at or near The Galleria. That's where Houston police announced increased security as Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner toured the mall during Black Friday.

"We have things in place which we do every year. A lot of officers seen, and unseen, undercover, plain clothes, we're going to beef it up," Finner said.

New security cameras were also installed on the Rice Village property. The surveillance system is monitored off-site and provides an additional layer of watchful eyes as extra security officers walk the grounds.

"We want them to feel very comfortable coming here. We want them to know that they're safe," Jennings said.

Shoppers ABC13 spoke with say they are taking measures to protect themselves.

"Recently, I got pepper spray just because of so many things that I've seen," shopper Victoria Arevalo said.

"I usually don't come by myself. Usually, husband and girlfriends and stuff like that," Sandra Watson, another shopper said.

Jennings reminds shoppers to never leave personal items visible in your car while shopping. Always remain aware of your surroundings as you walk from store-to-store and if you see something that feels suspicious, notify an employee immediately.

Tis' the season to be more vigilant as you conquer that holiday list.

