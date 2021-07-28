New councilmember is making illegal dumping her mission

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10910852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For months, members and visitors have had to see and smell the growing pile of debris just yards from their entrance, but not anymore.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First-term city councilmember Tarsha Jackson has made trash a top priority.It's a serious issue in Houston's Fifth Ward that she's established what she calls HOT (Homeless Outreach Teams) to clean up when other city departments don't."We see furniture, couches, mattresses, children's clothing. I mean, we see everything," Jackson told ABC13. "Trash is a health issue. It's a health hazard, and so yeah, we're doing everything we can to make sure people know how to navigate."The city has increased the fine for illegal dumping to $2,000, a significant bump from $500.Jackson has also budgeted additional funds to keep a trash drop-off open an extra day per week. She now has a direct line for residents to text her office when they see a problem."We're telling people to text a photo," Jackson said. "Call [the city's help line] 311. Give us the 311 code and we'll follow up to make sure the dumping gets taken care of."Jackson said she thinks the program is slowly making a difference.Residents like Joetta Stevenson, the president of the Greater Fifth Ward Super neighborhood council, agree."Her HOT team moves quick," Stevenson said. "She's been very open about contacting her office [and] getting them out here."To report a trash issue, call 832-393-3009. You can also send an email to districtb@houstontx.gov.