dumping

The price of illegal dumping going up in Houston: Now up to $4,000

EMBED <>More Videos

The price of illegal dumping going up in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's long-fought battle against illegal dumping got a boost Wednesday when city council members approved doubling the fine for violations.

Entering the city council meeting, the fine for dumping of refuse in the city carried a maximum penalty of $2,000.

Under the ordinance amendment, the maximum penalty is set now to $4,000, the highest permitted by state law.

The increased fine amount passed unanimously.

The latest bid to resolve a years-running issue came just weeks after the city's Department of Solid Waste Management advised its junk waste collection efforts were a week behind.

13 INVESTIGATES: Tens of thousands of illegally dumped tires in Houston; few arrests

Mayor Sylvester Turner also spent a portion of his fiscal year 2022 budget presentation focusing on illegal dumping.
"Some of those [budget] dollars, we'll certainly have to look at, improving the quality of life in communities hard pressed with illegal dumping and a lot of trash," Turner said earlier this month.

Eyewitness News has documented the greater Houston area's illegal dumping issues.

Last month, Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies arrested a man who has had a history of illegal dumping convictions dating back to 2009.

And in one of the most extreme instances, a boat was left in a spot in east Houston where dumping has been all too common.

SEE ALSO:
Third Ward residents clean up their neighborhood's illegal dumping site
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH this community clean up around some illegal dumping sites in Third Ward that has cluttered roadways for far too long.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncrimetrashgarbagedumpinghouston politics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUMPING
ABC13 Vault: Dump truck smashes into West Loop sign in 1983
Man seen illegally dumping tires is repeat offender, officials say
Body with multiple stab wounds found dumped behind church
Third Ward residents clean up illegal dumping site in area
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News