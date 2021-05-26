The price of illegal dumping going up in Houston: Now up to $4,000

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6396311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH this community clean up around some illegal dumping sites in Third Ward that has cluttered roadways for far too long.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's long-fought battle against illegal dumping got a boost Wednesday when city council members approved doubling the fine for violations.Entering the city council meeting, the fine for dumping of refuse in the city carried a maximum penalty of $2,000.Under the ordinance amendment, the maximum penalty is set now to $4,000, the highest permitted by state law.The increased fine amount passed unanimously.The latest bid to resolve a years-running issue came just weeks after the city's Department of Solid Waste Management advised itsMayor Sylvester Turner also spent a portion of his fiscal year 2022 budget presentation focusing on illegal dumping."Some of those [budget] dollars, we'll certainly have to look at, improving the quality of life in communities hard pressed with illegal dumping and a lot of trash," Turner said earlier this month.Eyewitness News has documented the greater Houston area's illegal dumping issues.Last month, Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies arrested a man who has had a history ofAnd in one of the most extreme instances, awhere dumping has been all too common.