flooding

Houston 1 week behind schedule on waste pickups ahead of flood threat

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's backed up waste collection could impact flooding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With heavy periods of rainfall threatening in the middle of this week, regional emergency officials have renewed warnings to residents to clear gutters of debris.

However, the weather threat couldn't come at a worse time for the city of Houston, which announced earlier this month it was one week behind schedule on collecting junk waste.

The city explained that the Houston Department of Solid Waste Management experienced higher than anticipated amounts of junk waste placed at the curb during April.

Due to delay, crews are also behind on collecting tree waste. The city explains it rotates between junk waste and tree waste collection monthly, with April being a junk waste month and May being a tree waste month.

This sets up the potential of blocked drainage and a higher risk of flooding.

The video above is from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's fiscal year 2021 budget presentation on May 11, 2021, where he sheds light on the backed up waste collections.

Among his top suggestions ahead of the potential flooding event, Jeff Lindner, the director of the Harris County Flood Control District's flood operations, urged residents to clean out gutters.

"You can flood from the sheer amount of water falling from the sky on your street, and the water gets into your house because the street drainage system can't keep up with that type of rainfall rate," Lindner warned.

WATCH: Don't put off preparing for potential flooding, officials urge
EMBED More News Videos

Homeowners, Harris County's flood control chief is giving you your marching orders today while you can prepare for the potential flooding on Wednesday.



As far as what Houstonians can do about their waste, the city urged them to hold additional junk waste until the next schedule collection in June. They're also asked not to mix any junk waste in with the tree waste.

Junk waste and tree waste are also accepted at the Department's Neighborhood Depository and Recycling Centers. All Neighborhood Depositories hours of operations are being extended, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustongarbagetrashsylvester turnerfloodingpoliticshouston floodhouston politicsgarbage disposalflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
If you hate Houston's heat now, a new study shows how bad it could get
Texans to see rise in flood insurance rates due to FEMA's new policy
Project to alleviate flooding in Harris Co. almost done, officials say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News