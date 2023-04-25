WATCH LIVE

Employee arrested; Spring massage parlor shut down for allegedly running prostitution business

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 9:50PM
An employee at an illegal massage parlor was arrested on prostitution charges after soliciting sex to an undercover investigator posing as a customer.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A massage parlor in Spring was busted by deputies last week after it was allegedly running a prostitution business.

On April 20, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said it conducted an undercover investigation at the "AA Massage" on Spring Cypress Road.

Deputies said an investigator posing as a customer was solicited for sex by a woman who worked there.

The employee, Xue Mei Zhao, was arrested and now faces a prostitution charge., Pct. 4 said.

Investigators said they also found Zhao was not licensed to be a massage therapist.

Authorities said the parlor did have a massage establishment license but was shut down for business.

