Employee arrested; Spring massage parlor shut down for allegedly running prostitution business

An employee at an illegal massage parlor was arrested on prostitution charges after soliciting sex to an undercover investigator posing as a customer.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A massage parlor in Spring was busted by deputies last week after it was allegedly running a prostitution business.

On April 20, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said it conducted an undercover investigation at the "AA Massage" on Spring Cypress Road.

Deputies said an investigator posing as a customer was solicited for sex by a woman who worked there.

The employee, Xue Mei Zhao, was arrested and now faces a prostitution charge., Pct. 4 said.

Investigators said they also found Zhao was not licensed to be a massage therapist.

Authorities said the parlor did have a massage establishment license but was shut down for business.