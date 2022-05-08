traffic

All NB and SB lanes of Gulf Fwy reopen after road work gets completed ahead of schedule, TxDOT says

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- That traffic alert we've been warning you about since Friday should no longer cause you a headache this Mother's Day weekend.

In an update, TxDOT tweeted the road work on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound has been completed early.



The closure was supposed to last until Monday at 5 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.



On Friday, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said he asked TxDOT to hold off on the closure so that motorists and tourism-based officials on the island could better plan. The transportation agency insisted the lane closures were the better plan.

This caused major backups Saturday near Tiki Island, and again early Sunday morning.

Some drivers reported a three hour drive from La Marque to Galveston on Saturday because of the closures starting at the bridge on I-45 off Tiki Island.

TxDOT said it found cracks in the beams that support the bridge and could not risk a collapse.

That meant heavy load trucks could not cross the bridge and were stuck waiting on the island at the Port of Galveston until repairs were done. Officials said there were millions of dollars in heavy equipment waiting at the Port of Galveston.

