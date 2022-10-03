Overturned 18-wheeler leaves East Freeway blocked while backups clog Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic tie ups are slowing down drivers around the Houston area Monday.

An overturned 18-wheeler on the I-10 East Freeway inbound at the East Beltway has had all lanes blocked since just after 4 a.m. If you're coming from the Baytown area into town, this may affect you.

Your best bet for an alternate route looks to be US-90 as traffic is being forced to exit the Beltway.

And while another crash on the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Broadway has cleared, it's still causing major backups. An alternate route is Telephone Road, but you'll still want to give yourself plenty of extra time.

