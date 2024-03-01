Anyone who bought or leased a Kia or Hyundai from 2011 to 2022 should be eligible for the settlement

Kia, Hyundai owners may soon file claim in $145M car theft class action lawsuit settlement

Millions of Kia and Hyundai car owners should be able to claim money soon in a massive car theft legal settlement.

The automakers settled a class-action lawsuit for $145 million after claims that the companies failed to install immobilizers in some models, allowing their cars to be stolen, KARE reported.

The law firm representing the plaintiffs estimates the suit covers about 9 million vehicles.

Anyone who bought or leased a Kia or Hyundai from 2011 to 2022 should be eligible for the settlement. They should be notified next week about how to submit their claims.

However, it might take a bit of time to get their money.

The court still has to grant final approval of the settlement. A hearing for that is scheduled for July 15.