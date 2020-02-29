death investigation

Husband found shot to death inside his Katy home identified

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead in the doorway of his home near Katy was discovered by his estranged wife, deputies said Friday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Neymar Escobar was found with at least one gunshot wound around 5 p.m. in his home in the 3300 block of Lindenfield Drive.

Deputies have not made any arrests, and as of Saturday evening, had no suspects or possible motive. They were talking to neighbors and looking for surveillance video that might help with a timeline.

They also do not believe the Escobar 's death was the result of a suicide.

An investigation is underway in the neighborhood located near Fry Road. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.



