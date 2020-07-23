What to do before, during and after a storm

Hurricane Season: What to do before, during and after a storm

BEFORE THE STORM, MAKE SURE TO HAVE...

Car tank filled with gasoline

Fire extinguisher

First aid supplies and prescription medications

Sterno, charcoal, lighter fluid, and matches or a lighter

Candles and matches

Flashlight, battery-operated radio and a two-week supply of batteries

Bottled water, electrolyte drinks and cooler with gel packs

Hammer, nails, masking tape, plywood and plastic for quick home repairs

Clean up supplies - pails, mops, brooms and rakes

Non-perishable food items, eating utensils, plates, cups and a manual can opener

Protective clothing, rain gear and sturdy shoes

MAKE SURE TO...

Write down phone numbers you don't have memorized in case your cell phone dies. We're all spoiled by speed dial

Charge old phones even if they don't have service. Most can still be used to call 911, though they won't have location services

Be creative and fill containers you already have with water so you don't have to buy it

Fill your freezer with containers or Ziploc bags of water. The ice will help the freezer stay cold longer if the power goes out

Clear clogged gutters and drains around your house so water has someplace to go other than inside your home

Check your home for any hazards, such as old trees that could fall

Secure anything in your lawn that could be blown away

Take video or photos for a home inventory

Check your insurance policies

Collect documents and recent pictures of children/elders in case they go missing

DURING THE STORM

Stay inside, away from windows, skylights and glass doors

Keep supply of flashlights and extra batteries handy

Avoid open flames, such as candles and kerosene lamps, as a source of light

If power is lost, turn off major appliances to reduce power "surge" when electricity is restored

Listen constantly to a battery-operated radio or television for official instructions

If in a mobile home, check tiedowns and evacuate immediately

Store valuables and personal papers in waterproof containers on the highest level of your home

*Those choosing to ride out the storm should move valuables to upper floors if possible, fill containers or tubs with several days' worth of drinking water, turn refrigerator to coldest setting and stay indoors on the downwind side of house, away from windows.

*Beware the eye of the storm. Live power lines, rising water and unstable trees and structures continue to be threats despite the temporary calm.

*Once the all-clear is sounded, be wary of high water or power lines when driving. Report damaged water, sewer and electrical lines. At home, check for gas leaks and spoiled food or water.

AFTER THE STORM

Stay in your protected area until announcements are made on the radio or TV that the dangerous winds have passed

If you have evacuated, do not return home until officials announce your area is ready. Remember, proof of residency may be required in order to re-enter the evacuation areas

Be aware of the surroundings when returning as extreme damage could render a familiar landscape unrecognizable

If your home or building has structural damage, do not enter until it is checked by officials

Beware of outdoor hazards such as downed power lines and any water they may be lying in, poisonous snakes driven from their dens by high water, weakened bridges, washed out roads, weakened limbs on trees, and/or damaged overhanging structures

Do not use the telephone unless absolutely necessary. The system is usually jammed with calls during and after a hurricane

Guard against spoiled food. Use dry or canned food. Do not drink or prepare food with tap water until you are certain it is not contaminated with flood waters

When cutting up fallen trees, use caution, especially if you use a chain saw. Serious injuries can occur when these powerful machines snap back or when the chain breaks

Notify your insurance agent about damage to your house. Take video or still pictures of damaged property

Keep records of your clean up cost

