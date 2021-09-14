Nicholas brings strong winds and street flooding to SE Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11019743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: ABC13 reporters give look at Nicholas aftermath around Houston-area

ABC13's Tom Abrahams was nearly unrecognizable as he stood in the middle of rain in Freeport ahead of Hurricane Nicholas' landfall early Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nicholas made landfall in southeast Texas early Tuesday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.The storm was later downgraded back to a tropical storm, but not before causing damage for some communities.From Matagorda County to Galveston Freeport, people all across the greater Houston-area reported street flooding and downed trees.Nicholas had wind speeds up to 75 mph at one point. As of early Monday morning, over 400,000 customers were without power due to the storm.Watch the video above to see how the storm impacted different areas across the region.