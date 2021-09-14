Nicholas brings strong winds and street flooding to SE Texas

The storm was later downgraded back to a tropical storm, but not before causing damage for some communities.
From Matagorda County to Galveston Freeport, people all across the greater Houston-area reported street flooding and downed trees.
Nicholas had wind speeds up to 75 mph at one point. As of early Monday morning, over 400,000 customers were without power due to the storm.
Watch the video above to see how the storm impacted different areas across the region.
