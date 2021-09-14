2 rescued after tree topples over in Brazoria ahead of Hurricane Nicholas landfall

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were rescued after a tree fell over in the city of Brazoria ahead of Hurricane Nicholas' landfall.The incident happened in the 1200 block of South Brooks Street on Monday night, as Texas braced itself for Hurricane Nicholas' landfall.Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department said one person was rescued from an RV and a second one was rescued from a mobile home after a tree smashed into it.The extent of the victims' injuries is still unknown.