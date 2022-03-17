hurricane harvey

Fifth Ward flood victim receives new home years after Hurricane Harvey

By and Sarah Rafique
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston woman finally gets new home after long wait after Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every day for the last two months, Clara Logan spent her evenings sitting in the parking lot of the church across the street from her Fifth Ward home.

It went from a pile of rubble, to a clean slate and eventually a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home painted baby blue.

It took just two months for construction workers with the Texas General Land Office's Harvey recovery program to build the home and during that time, Logan wanted to get used to the feeling of walking into it for the first time without her husband.

"Right now I just want to get used to being in the house. I have to get adjusted to the new house and just being here with just me and my kids," Logan told 13 Investigates.

SEE ALSO: Harvey victim finally gets help 1,600 days after the storm
EMBED More News Videos

More than four years after Hurricane Harvey made landfall and tore through southeast Texas, one of its victims is finally getting her home repaired. Hear her emotional reaction in the video above.



Logan and her husband Kenneth dreamed of rebuilding their home after Hurricane Harvey flooded it in 2017. They were among thousands who applied for the city of Houston's Harvey Homeowner Assistance Program.

But more than two years after the storm, the state GLO, which granted the city the ability to administer its own recovery program using federal funds, took over Houston's program due to slow progress.

On April 22, 2020, the GLO sent a letter to the city saying it "can no longer allow the City to hinder the progress of recovery efforts for Houston residents."

RELATED: 13 Investigates: State starts Harvey recovery program amid Houston's slow progress

"It was heartbreaking because not only was it heartbreaking for me, it was heartbreaking for my husband and it kept his sickness going and it was worsening and worsening," Logan said.

Logan's husband died in 2020.

RELATED: Feds: Houston's slow Harvey aid, left residents 'without the help they needed'

After years of waiting for help, Logan said she received an email on Jan. 28, 2021, saying her application was transferred from the City of Houston to the GLO. She said she was skeptical at first, but she wanted to fulfill her husband's dream.

On January 14, Logan's home was demolished so the GLO could build her a new home elevated to help protect the home from future floods.

"It's joyful, but it's going to take a while. It's going to take some time to adjust to," Logan said. "We're celebrating without the main person. We're celebrating without him, so it's going to be kind of hard."

Although it was a bittersweet day, the nights Logan spent in the parking lot across the street prepared her for the emotions of moving in without her husband.

"I actually was visualizing him standing there as I opened that door. He was standing on the inside. That's what I was seeing," she said. "He's in here, he's waiting for us to come home."

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhoustonted oberg investigatesfloodingtexas newsmoneydisaster reliefhurricane harveystormweatherpoliticshurricanestorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE HARVEY
Texas GLO discriminated against Houston, Harris Co. minorities: HUD
Harvey survivors demand city's attention to drainage issues
Rebuilding Together Houston celebrates 40 years of helping neighbors
Harvey victim finally gets help 1,600 days after the storm
TOP STORIES
Man accused of shooting supervisor to death, HPD says
Rain returns late Thursday
Houston nonprofit organizations feel impact of higher fuel prices
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
City of Galveston considering changes to public bus services
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $336,000
Ride share driver completing ride from Louisiana to Houston missing
Show More
All-clear at Hobby after report of possible threat, officials say
Man found shot to death in southeast Houston, HPD says
Suspect wanted for taking off with $15K necklace, Humble PD says
Bill to make daylight saving time permanent heads to House
Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal
More TOP STORIES News