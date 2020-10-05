abc13 town hall

ABC13 to host 'Eye on Delta' special Thursday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Delta advances through the southern Gulf, all eyes are on the weather.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a 30-minute special Thursday at 7 p.m., tracking the now category 2 storm and the impacts it might have on the Texas Gulf Coast.

ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog and chief forecaster David Tillman will be answering your questions about the hurricane and highlighting what you need to know about the storm.

You are urged to submit your questions using the form below for possible inclusion in Thursday's special.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from San Luis Pass to High Island. A Hurricane Watch has been issued from High Island eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

A Storm Surge Watch is also in effect from High Island to the Alabama-Florida border.

The virtual town hall will air on ABC13.com, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

Submit your town hall questions here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
