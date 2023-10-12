Huntsville PD officer shot multiple times while exchanging gunfire with suspect at apartment

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Huntsville police officer was shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a call at an apartment complex, according to DPS.

At about 1:15 p.m., Huntsville police got a call about an armed person at the Timbers Apartments on I-45. Callers said the man was acting erratically in the parking lot and going between buildings, then entering an apartment.

Police say they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. One officer was struck multiple times. The suspect was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said DPS is assisting Huntsville PD with the scene, and the officer was taken to a hospital in Conroe. DPS initially said the officer appears critically injured. Huntsville police later issued a statement saying that the officer's condition is listed as stable, as they asked for the community's support and prayers.

