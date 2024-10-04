'Blue Alert' issued to all Texans after Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant was shot

Authorities in the Texas Panhandle sent a "Blue Alert" in search of 33-year-old Seth Altman after Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant was shot.

MEMPHIS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued a "Blue Alert" across Texas Friday morning as they searched for a man who allegedly shot and wounded a small town's police chief.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent a "Blue Alert" to smartphones statewide shortly after 5 a.m. Friday for 33-year-old Seth Altman in the shooting of Memphis Police Department Chief Rex Plant.

Local media reports the chief was shot late Thursday when he and another officer tried to arrest Altman on a burglary charge.

ABC's affiliate station KVII-TV reports that the Plant was listed in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock.

In 2008, then-Gov. Rick Perry's executive order created a "Blue Alert," similar to Amber Alerts for missing children.

They are issued at a local law enforcement agency's request whenever an officer is killed or wounded by a suspect considered a risk to public safety, according to the DPS website.

Police in Memphis, a town in the Texas panhandle, referred questions to the DPS, whose officials did not immediately return phone calls Friday morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to Altman's arrest.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers directly if you have any information about this investigation.

Altman is described as a white man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. Officials said he is known to wear eyeglasses and has blue eyes and reddish hair. Investigators warn Texans that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Information leading to the arrest of Altman may result in a cash payment of up to $10,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.