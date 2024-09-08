Huntsville Prison escapee caught near Corpus Christi, woman arrested for hindering his arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate who escaped from the Huntsville Prison Unit is in custody hours after a search on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said 39-year-old Jesus Villarreal was arrested in Calallen, near Corpus Christi, about four hours southwest of Houston.

The TDCJ said a woman was also arrested for hindering apprehension.

Before his capture, Villarreal was seen leaving a convenience store near the prison in a maroon Chevy Malibu with Texas license plate BK7P566.

He was captured several hours after going missing, but authorities are unclear on how he escaped.

According to records, Villarreal is serving a 63-year sentence for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institute.

He is now facing felony escape charges as well.