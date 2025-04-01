Grimes County inmate taken back into custody day after escape from behavioral hospital, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Grimes County inmate accused of escaping from the Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital on Monday has been taken back into custody, according to authorities.

In an update just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 36-year-old Scott Evan Shepple was located at a motel near SH-249 and the I-45 North Freeway and taken into custody without incident.

Grimes County Sheriff Donald G. Sowell told ABC13 that Shepple broke free from the hospital located on Cali Drive on Houston's northside around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff, Shepple tried to hang himself in his jail cell on Monday morning.

After officials de-escalated the suicide attempt, Shepple was transported to the hospital from the Grimes County Jail, where he had been in custody since his arrest in December 2024.

Shepple was arrested for multiple charges, including sexual assault, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer. His most current charge is for allegedly beating up his girlfriend.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Authorities said Shepple is suicidal, has violent tendencies, and has mentioned "suicide by cop."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said an off-duty deputy spotted a man matching Shepple's description walking north along the service road of I-45 around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

At that time, the deputy was unaware that Shepple was an escaped inmate. The deputy called in the sighting as soon as he became aware that Shepple was missing.

Authorities say Shepple has active warrants out of Grimes County and Brazos County and is known to have contacts in Grimes County, Trinity County, and Walker County.

In a Monday news conference, authorities said they did not know whether Shepple walked out the front door of the facility or perhaps he scaled a fence. Grimes County said it has used the facilities before to treat other inmates with mental health issues. In Harris County, inmates in similar situations would be treated inside the jail because the county has its own mental health facility.

Many smaller Texas counties do not have similar resources.