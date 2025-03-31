Grimes County inmate escapes from Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital, deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital on Monday morning, deputies say.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said inmate Scott Evan Shepple broke free from the hospital located on Cali Drive in Houston around 8:45 a.m.

The sheriff's office said he had been transported to the hospital from the Grimes County Jail, where he had been in custody since his arrest in December 2024.

Shepple was arrested for multiple charges, including sexual assault, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

Authorities said Shepple is suicidal, has violent tendencies, and has mentioned "suicide by cop."

He has active warrants out of Grimes County and Brazos County and is known to have contacts in Grimes County, Trinity County, and Walker County.

Deputies described Shepple as a bald, white man with blue eyes, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing about 175 lbs.

Investigators said he has multiple tattoos on his head and neck. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and dark gray pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151, Grimes County CrimeStoppers (936) 873-2000, or through an online tip.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.