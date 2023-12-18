17-year-old charged, suspected of fatally running over sleeping homeless woman, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is behind bars accused of driving while intoxicated after allegedly causing a deadly crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Hunter Cameron Villasana, charged with intoxication manslaughter, appeared in court on Monday.

The deceased female's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The crash happened at 7700 Katy Freeway service road at about 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 15.

According to police, the woman was sleeping beneath a bridge when she was hit by a black Mercedes GLK350 heading westbound near the Katy Freeway. Authorities said Villasana attempted to turn northbound onto Silber Road at an excessive speed but failed to stay in a single lane. The car hit a curb before colliding with the woman and crashed into a wall.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Villasana's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 20.

