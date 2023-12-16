Jack-in-the-box employee holds 17-year-old suspect for police after deadly crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated after a homeless man was killed in west Houston Friday evening.

The Houston Police Department said a man was sleeping under the bridge on the Katy Freeway and Silber overpass when he was hit by a car at about 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old is suspected of being intoxicated while driving. Police told Eyewitness News that he lost control of the car, and went up onto the curb under the bridge, running over the man and killing him.

HPD said once the teen's Mercedes SUV came to a stop, he tried to run, but a Jack-in-the-box employee ran across the feeder road, caught the 17-year-old, and held him until police arrived.

