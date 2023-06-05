Deputies said the shooting took place over a wide area and people were running and shooting at the same time. Bullets hit apartments at the complex, but fortunately, no residents were hurt.

1 dead, 1 hurt after gunfire erupts outside apartment complex near Humble, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and another is injured after shots were fired outside an apartment complex near Humble. Bullets hit buildings and windows in the area, officials said.

The shooting happened at the Haverstock Hill Apartments in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender Road just before midnight, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found one man dead with a gunshot wound. A short time later, Houston police notified them that another man was shot in the arm at the same scene.

Deputies said the victims were meeting at least two other people at the apartment complex before multiple shots were fired. The two men who were shot do not live there.

Investigators said the shooting took place over a wide area and people were running and shooting at the same time.

Bullets ended up hitting apartments at the complex, but fortunately, no residents were hurt.

Officials said it's unclear why the shooting started in the first place. The two people the victims met up with were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Investigators were not sure if the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.