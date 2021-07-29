road rage

Suspect followed victim before pulling gun out in Humble road rage incident, video shows

Video shows road rage suspect follow driver before pulling gun

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble police are asking for help in identifying the suspects of a road rage incident.

It happened June 15 in the 20000 block of Westminister Drive. Surveillance video from the scene released by Humble police showed a gold-colored car, believed to be a Volkswagen Passat, following and then pulling in front of a white car.

Although the victim involved was not injured, she said one of the suspects pulled a black pistol and struck her driver's side window, causing her to fear for her life. It was then that she was able to drive away from the suspects.

The suspects involved are described as a Black man and a Black woman, possibly in their 20s. The man was said to have been the driver of the suspected car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Humble police at 281-319-9719.
