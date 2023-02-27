Humble man sentenced to 37 years in prison for shooting at officers during 37-mile police chase

The suspect took off from Humble police before firing at an officer while driving on 59 overnight.

In September 2020, Milton Callahan led police on a 37-mile chase down U.S. 59 that ended in a crash.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County jury gave a Humble man a lengthy sentence for opening fire at police during a miles-long chase in September 2020.

On Friday, Milton Callahan was sentenced to 37 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Officials said he must serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The 47-year-old was convicted last week of aggravated assault of a public servant for shooting at a Houston Police Department vehicle three times, narrowly missing an officer who was driving on the Southwest Freeway.

The 37-mile police chase happened on Sept. 19, 2020, after police responded to a suspicious persons report at about 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said Callahan was sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon while wearing a mask in a parking lot near a residential area in Humble.

The district attorney's office said a concerned father said he noticed Callahan taking photos of his pre-teen children.

Police tried to speak with Callahan when they arrived at the scene, but he sped off.

Callahan initiated a police chase down U.S. 59 from Humble through Houston and clipped the side of a business as he fled, according to the DA's office.

As Callahan refused to pull over, he passed the Newcastle exit and passed an HPD officer driving a Dodge Charger.

That's when Callahan fired two shots into the passenger-side door of the police car and a third shot through the back passenger window. The DA's office said that bullet hit the cage in the back of the police car.

That officer then joined the chase and followed Callahan, who reportedly ran an innocent driver into a wall. That car caught fire, but the family in the vehicle escaped and survived, according to officials.

The chase ended after Callahan crashed at Fondren at Willowbend. He was arrested after reportedly trying to run away.

In his SUV, police said they found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and multiple spent shell casings.

Callahan's girlfriend, who was inside the SUV, told police that she was begging him to stop and that he knew he was shooting at a police car. She said he was shooting at her and civilian cars as well.

The DA's office noted in a press release that Callahan had been in trouble with the law before but had been given several "second chances." He was previously arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and for evading police.

